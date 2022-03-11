No fresh COVID-19 case for second time this week in Pondy

Puducherry, Mar 11 (PTI) For the second time this week, Puducherry reported zero fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday with the overall tally in the Union Territory remaining unchanged at 1,65,757.

The UT had reported no new coronavirus case on March 7 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said no case was identified after examining 433 samples during the last 24 hours.

There are 21 active cases in the UT with all the affected patients recovering in home quarantine.

Also, there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours and the death toll stood at 1,962, the Director said.

The health department has tested 22,22,361 samples in the UT so far and has found 18,67,120 samples out of them to be negative, Sriramulu said.

He said six patients recovered from the infection raising the overall recoveries to 1,63,774.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the health department has administered 16,02,392 doses which comprised 9,32,924 first doses, 6,56,623 second doses and 12,845 booster doses. PTI COR HDA HDA

