No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours while two more persons recuperated from the disease, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at 7,688, he said.

A total of 7,555 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said.

The union territory had reported zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The archipelago now has four active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,38,526 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.20 per cent.

A total of 5,61,334 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far, of which 2,97,328 people have received first dose and 2,64,006 both doses of the vaccine.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)