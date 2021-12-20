No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal for third consecutive day

Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 case was registered in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, while three more patients were cured of the disease, a senior health official said here.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally remained at 55,320, while the number of active cases dipped to 23 and the total number of recoveries stood at 55,017, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.45 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 18, followed by Namsai, West Kameng, Tawang, Lohit and East Siang districts at one each.

The administration has tested over 12.02 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 100 on Sunday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 14,47,803 people have been inoculated so far, including 22 on Sunday. PTI UPL RG RG

