No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Nagaland; Tally Remains At 32,174

Nagaland on Friday did not report any fresh COVID-19 case while two more persons recuperated from the disease, an official said.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 32,174, the official said. The state had reported three COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Nagaland currently has 83 active COVID-19 cases while 30,320 people have recovered from the disease and 1,069 patients have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.23 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 702 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official added.