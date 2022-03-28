No fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry for fourth straight day

Puducherry, Mar 28 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry did not record any fresh coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day apart from zero fatalities, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

As many as 29 samples were examined during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM and the overall caseload stood at 1,65,774, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

There were only two active cases and they were in home quarantine. Two patients recovered during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries went up to 1,63,810.

The death toll remained at 1,962 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Health department has so far examined 22,27,932 samples and has found 18,72,584 out of them to be negative, he said.

The test positivity rate was nil while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively.

The department has administered 16,32,217 doses which comprised 9,46,017 first doses, 6,72,336 second and 13,864 booster doses, the Director said. PTI Cor SS SS

