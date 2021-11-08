No Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, while 11 more persons recuperated from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 54,851, a senior health official said here on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the frontier state remained at 55,180, he said.

The state now has 49 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 99.40 per cent from 99.38 the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 10, followed by West Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley at eight cases each and East Siang at 6 cases.

As many as 11,88,585 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state, including 236 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,34,706 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)