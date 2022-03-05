No fresh COVID-19 deaths in AP, positivity rate dips further

Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) No COVID-19 death has been reported in Andhra Pradesh for the fourth consecutive day while the daily infection positivity rate dipped to about 0.6 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, the state reported 76 fresh cases and 266 recoveries, according to the latest health bulletin.

The gross cases rose to 23,18,338, recoveries to 23,02,458 and deaths 14,729. The total active cases are now 1,151, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 19, West Godavari 13 and Guntur 10 fresh cases.

Of the remaining 10 districts, Kurnool and Srikakulam added no case and the others logged less than 10 new cases each.

Kurnool now has the lowest of seven active cases while East Godavari has the highest of 412. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

