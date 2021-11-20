No Fresh Fatalities In Puducherry; 43 New COVID-19 Cases

No fresh fatalities were reported on Saturday in the four enclaves of Puducherry and the toll remained at 1,869 as the Union Territory added 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,28,631.

Puducherry topped in the number of cases (19), followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (7) and Mahe (1), the Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said the active cases stood at 317, of whom 74 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 243 in home isolation.

Forty patients recovered and were discharged, taking the overall number to 1,26,445, the Director said. He said that the Test Positivity Rate was 2.02 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.30 per cent respectively.

A total of 11,72,390 doses, comprising 7,36,675 first doses and the remaining 4,35,715 second shots, had been administered so far, he said.

