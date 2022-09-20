'No Further Financial Support' To Sri Lanka Amid Its Crisis? India Issues Clarification

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka, India has promised to continue supporting the island nation in "all possible ways". In order to help the poverty-stricken country's economy recover and flourish quickly, India will boost long-term investments in the most important economic sectors in Sri Lanka, according to the High Commission of India in Colombo. Further, these comments came in response to questions from the media on reports that India will no longer provide financial help to Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson of the High Commission of India in Colombo said, “We have seen the relevant media reports. We would like to emphasise that India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting close to USD 4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka.”

India provides support to ease humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka

The spokesperson further added by saying that India has even urged other bilateral and multilateral partners to assist Sri Lanka quickly in light of its present economic challenges. They also took notice of the completion of the Staff Level Agreement between the IMF and the Sri Lankan government. He noted, “Its further approval within IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability.”

In addition to this, the representative has also highlighted that they have active bilateral development cooperation projects in Sri Lanka for a total of around US$3.5 billion. Sri Lankans, as per him, continue to benefit from scholarships offered by prestigious Indian educational institutions for further study and skill development. He claimed, “These aspects of our close and long-standing cooperation with Sri Lanka also contribute to the efforts for addressing Sri Lanka’s current economic difficulties.”

Furthermore, India highlighted its significant and beneficial contributions to human-centric globalisation at the United Nations General Assembly on September 4 and mentioned that it has provided Sri Lanka with almost $4 billion in food and financial help.

According to media reports, in a UNGA Annual Joint Debate on the Reports of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "In our immediate neighbourhood, we are continuing to help our good friend and neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security by providing nearly USD 4 billion."

She talked about the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which was established in the year 2017. In just five years, she said, it has amassed a portfolio of 66 development projects in association with 51 developing nations, along with 17 in Africa, with a focus on South-owned and led, as well as demand-driven Sustainable Development Projects (SDGs).