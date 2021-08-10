‘No Gathering, No Devotees’: Odisha Govt Allows ‘indoor Puja’ Under COVID Restrictions

The Odisha Government issued an order allowing the puja committees to conduct religious events in pandals in indoor like conditions. This was issued by Special Relief Commissioner’s office and signed by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra on Monday. The order stated the organisers to obtain the necessary permission from the District Magistrate or any other officer authorised by it.

Events organisers get a nod with certain conditions

An order issued by the Odisha Government ensured that no mass congregation would be allowed while conduction of events like Durga, Ganesh, Laxmi, Kali Puja in the state. It attested that an indoor like condition had to be maintained for observation of the rituals without any public participation.

The order said, "Puja Pandals/ Mandaps shall be covered on three sides. The 4th side shall also be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/ devotees," adding that the size of the idol shall be less than four feet and no use of public address system.

At any given point of time, there shall not be more than seven people including organisers (kartas) and priests and support staff present in the puja pandal/ mandap, the order said, adding that the people present at puja pandal/ mandap shall follow all COVID protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by Central/ state government/ local administration in letter and spirit.

Guidelines that organisers need to maintain

The order requested the organisers and other people involved in conducting the puja to abide by any other condition(s) as imposed by the local administration/ appropriate authority. The order, which has been issued to ensure no mass congregation, also said that there shall be no immersion procession. The idols will be immersed in an artificial pond(s) created by the local administration for the purpose. There shall be no religious procession of any kind of any religious community. There will be no music or any other entertainment programme during the festivals.

The order said that the Ganesh puja in educational institutions is also allowed with the participation of a limited number of students observing COVID appropriate behaviour. ”There shall be no music or any other entertainment programme. Ganesh puja in educational institutions is allowed with the participation of a limited number of students observing COVID appropriate behaviour,” it said. No community feast associated with any puja/ festival during the period shall be allowed, it said, adding that all the District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall strictly enforce the above guidelines.

What if orders are flouted?

The order also clarified that congregation for the celebration of the above festivals/puja and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the state. All such important pujas this year are falling in the month of August, September, October and November. The order also categorically announced that any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Regulations issued thereunder besides legal action under Section188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

Image Credits- PTI