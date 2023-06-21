'No Genuine Political Will': India After China Veto Of UN Bid To Blacklist 26/11 Terrorist

India has strongly condemned China's obstruction of proposals made by India and the United States at the United Nations (UN) to designate Sajid Mir, a key member of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a 'global terrorist'. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary, Prakash Gupta, expressed disappointment over the lack of genuine political interest in combating terrorism.

"India has faced the brunt of terrorism largely flowing from across the border for over three decades. Whether it is the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 or the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack or the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, we have lost several thousands of innocent civilians as well as the bravest of our armed forces in this battle against terrorism," Gupta said.

Expressing regret, the MEA official pointed out that justice still evades the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks. A sound clip of Sajid Mir was played as a part of a presentation, following which Gupta said, "This was Sajid Mir, a very dreaded terrorist who directed the terrorists from across the border in real-time to hunt down foreigners in the Taj Hotel to kill them. He was listed as a proscribed terrorist under the national laws of India, the United States and several other countries globally."

#WATCH | "...If we cannot get established terrorists who have been proscribed across global landscapes listed under security council architecture for pure geopolitical interest, then we do not really have the genuine political will needed to sincerely fight this challenge of… pic.twitter.com/mcbw3bV13W — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

India slams China for veto of proposal to list Sajid Mir

The MEA official further emphasised that Sajid Mir is already recognized as a proscribed terrorist under the national laws of India, the United States, and several other countries worldwide.

"But when the proposal for listing him did not go to the security council sanction regime, we have strong reasons to believe that something was genuinely wrong with the global sanction regime," Gupta said at the UN. Attacking China, the official said, "If we cannot get established terrorists who have been proscribed across global landscapes listed under security council architecture for pure geopolitical interest, then we do not really have the genuine political will needed to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism."

It is important to note that Sajid Mir, one of India's most wanted terrorists, is wanted for his direct involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He played a crucial role as the chief planner, coordinating preparations and reconnaissance for the attacks, and also acted as one of the controllers based in Pakistan during the assault.

Recently, China's veto prevented the UN proposal presented jointly by India and the United States, which aimed to designate Sajid Mir, as a global terrorist. This obstruction has further fueled concerns about the commitment of certain nations in the global fight against terrorism.