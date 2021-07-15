No Government Or Vaccine Can Protect From 3rd COVID Wave If People Misbehave: Dr Shetty

Chairman of Karnataka's COVID expert committee Dr Devi Shetty on Thursday warned people of upcoming danger. It is difficult to say when the third wave of the COVID will come and how severe it will be, but if people continue to behave irresponsibly, no government, no antibiotic, no vaccine can protect, he said. Dr Shetty also revealed that Karnataka has prepared a special cadre for managing children if a third wave hits them. "On the whole even it happens we are in a much better position to tackle it." said the COVID expert.

Speaking to ANI on COVID-19, Dr Shetty said, "It's difficult to say when the 3rd wave of COVID will come, how severe it'll be. I can say that our govt is much better prepared now. People have to respect COVID appropriate behavior. Vaccine hesitancy needs to be addressed, said Dr Shetty.

When he was questioned about the people on the streets not wearing masks or following any COVID-19 guidelines, Dr Shetty replied, "if people behave in an irresponsible manner, no government, no anti-biotic, no vaccine can protect".

It's difficult to say when 3rd wave of COVID will come, how severe it'll be. I can say that our govt is much better prepared now.People have to respect COVID appropriate behaviour. Vaccine hesitancy needs to be addressed: Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman,COVID expert committee, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wM3JcnFNrI — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

"People have to respect COVID appropriate behavior like social distancing, wearing a mask. These are the things that will protect us. If people behave in an irresponsible manner, no government, no anti-biotic, no vaccine can protect them. So people have to take the responsibility," he further added.

Vaccine hesitancy in India

Unfortunately, there are a large number of people, especially in rural areas, who are hesitant to take the vaccine, with politicians not helping by making questionable statements.

While discussing the vaccine hesitancy, Dr Shetty said, "The vaccines are coming and in the few months we will have an adequate number of vaccines, but the greatest challenge is vaccine hesitancy, which needs to be addressed," added Dr Devi Shetty.

COVID situation in India

The active cases in India continue to decline as recoveries outnumber the new cases. 41,806 fresh COVID-19-cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day's count of 38,792 cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 34,97,058 doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 39,13,40,491.

CREDIT: (With some ANI inputs)