'No Grey Zone About LAC On India's Side': Lt Gen DS Hooda On India-China Standoff

Former chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda spoke to Republic TV over the ongoing military standoff between India and China across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. He observed that the countries are up for "some protracted negotiations" on the non-demarcated border and the problem can only be solved diplomatically.

The Lt General DS Hooda asserted that there is no confusion or lack of clarity from where the LAC runs in Ladakh and the difference of perception in on the Chinese side.

"The LAC is a line that is approved by the government of India. When people talk about perception, our LAC is very clear to us. Yes, the Chinese have a different perception which is fine but we can't have our soldiers on the ground get confused about where Indian territory is. There is no grey zone about the line as far as the military is concerned. We are very clear where the line runs," Lieutenant General DS Hooda said.

Indo-China commander-level talks

After 5 hours, Indian Army sources on Saturday said that the talks between military commanders of India and China in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control have concluded. The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is returning to Leh, stated the Army. Talks between the delegations started at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

Indo-China faceoff

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. Indian Army sources on May 5, stated that the defense forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in North Sikkim's Naku La Sector. This was later solved by local-level talks between the authorities.

