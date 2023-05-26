No Heatwave In Delhi-NCR For Next One Week; IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm In Bengaluru

Delhites woke up to cloudy skies after the national capital and its adjoining cities were battered by heavy rains, dust storms, and strong winds, providing some relief after experiencing a heat wave. In further relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no heat wave in Delhi-NCR until May 30. Heavy rains were also experienced in other north Indian states like Punjab and Haryana, which caused the temperature to drop.

*Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:*



*Impact expected:*



Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain.



Routine outdoor buisness/activity very likely to affect. May 25, 2023

Heavy Downpour Continues in Bengaluru

Pre-monsoon rains in Bengaluru sent normal lives out of routine again. In the past 48 hours, Bengaluru has experienced continuous rains, along with hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The Old Mysuru region of the state has also been experiencing similar weather conditions. Two techies lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru this week.

IMD’s weather forecast for May 26

IMD in their forecast for the next week has predicted light rain and partly cloudy skies in the national capital, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. It is anticipated that both the highest and minimum temperatures will be around 36 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively for the national capital.

"These weather conditions are expected to occur in most areas during the afternoon or evening," IMD predicted.

Weather warnings for states

The Indian Meteorological Department has further issued a warning for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, and Rajasthan. It said that rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squall will likely occur over these states from May 26 to May 30.

Though a heatwave warning has been issued by IMD across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh for Sunday and Monday. The temperature in these places will cross above 40 degrees Celsius.