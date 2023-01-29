Mughal Garden An Ode To Architecture, Unrelated To Dynasty

The renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan's 'Mughal Gardens' into 'Amrit Udyan' has fuelled a political debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties of the country. While BJP termed the initiative as the next step to get over the colonial past, the opposition is trying to corner the leading party over the issue.



Opposition is leveling allegations against the BJP for targeting some specific communities for their political gain and fears that this will lead the country to civil war. Congress leader, Rashid Alvi attacked BJP by saying that this is all part of the country's history and history can't be deleted.

'Thinking Hut' added by APJ Abdul Kalam removed during UPA govt. tenure

Amid all the hue and cry over the renaming of the Mughal Gardens, the reality is not, what is being presented by the opposition.



It is being said that the Mughal Garden in the Rashtrapati Bhavan was not made by the Mughals or anyone associated with the dynasty and hence is not community specific. The name was all about the design of the garden, which was earlier called a Mughal type design garden and was never called a Mughal Garden. However, over the period, it subsequently started being called Mughal Garden.



As far as BJP is concerned, the renaming of the Mughal Garden to Amrit Udyan is in the spirit of the 75th year of Independence and the step is for rectifying aspects of history, which were compromised.



Here, it is pertinent to mention that within the Rashtrapati Bhavan, there was a 'Thinking Hut', an addition made by the then President APJ Abdul Kalam, which was subsequently removed in the year 2010, during the tenure of the then Congress-led UPA government.



However, not only this but earlier too, the BJP-led Central Government got Subhash Chandra Bose's statue placed where the King George's canopy was placed near India Gate, renamed Aurangzeb Road to APJ Abdul Kalam Road, and most importantly renamed Rajpath in Delhi to Kartavya Path.