Jharkhand Polls | 'No Ifs & Buts, BJP Confident Of Clear Majority': Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth

The BJP is confident that the party will form a full majority government in Jharkhand. Speaking to Republic TV, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth said, "As the day progresses, you will see BJP will form a clear majority government, that is no illusion." At the time of publishing, BJP was leading in 36 seats while Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-RJD alliance is leading in 36 seats.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: BJP Faces Congress-JMM With AJSU, JVM In Fray

National issues in state poll

On the question of whether the party will benefit by campaigning on national issues like abrogation of Article 370, Seth said these issues are very much aligned with Jharkhand. "These are nationalist issues. Why won't people stand by (abrogation of) Article 370 and 35(A), Triple Talaq law, Ram Mandir and CAA? These are nationalist causes. Jharkhand will stand with Modi and Raghubar Das."

READ | Jharkhand Polls: Ahead Of Results, Posters Of Cong-JMM Alliance Victory Seen In Ranchi

No ifs and buts...

When asked if the BJP will consider allying with Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha party should the former misses the majority mark, Sanjay Seth said, "There is no ifs and buts here. I'm reiterating that BJP will form a full majority government."

READ | Jharkhand Elections: JVM(P)'s Babulal Marandi Hints At A Possible Alliance With BJP

BJP versus the opposition alliance

The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Hemant Soren of JMM will be the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi did not join the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) have contested the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power.

Results in last elections

In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won 5 seats helping it form the government. In 2015, 6 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs joined BJP, resulting in the latter crossing the half-way mark on its own with 43 seats. Das became the first CM in the history of Jharkhand to complete a full term. The golden run for the ruling alliance continued in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls bagging 12 out of 14 seats.

READ | Jharkhand Assembly Election: 'Not Bound To Any Party, Alliance,' Says BJP Rebel Saryu Rai