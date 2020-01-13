'No Illegal Immigrant Should Stay In India',says Baba Ramdev On Implementation Of CAA, NRC

Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev while talking about the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, on Monday, reiterated that it is important to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities. He said that illegal migrants should not stay in India. Baba Ramdev also asserted that people should be patient until NRC is formulated.

Ramdev on CAA, NRC

Baba Ramdev said, “Why are they opposing CAA? This act does not revoke anyone’s citizenship, it is about providing citizenship to our persecuted brothers and sisters in the neighbouring countries. No illegal immigrant should stay in India. This is why we have NRC if there can be any other law for preventing illegal immigrants to come to India, please tell me that.”

He also added that after NRC is implemented, India will nearly have crores of illegal immigrants, who would not fit in a refugee camp. Thus, the government will have to come up with provisions to accommodate them. Ramdev said, “Let the government formulate NRC first, then jump to any conclusions.'' The yoga guru added that India is not a “dumping” ground, so NRC was important.

Ramdev on JNU

Talking about JNU protests, Ramdev Baba said, "The students who should study for their BA, MA, PhD are sloganeering azaadi; Gandhi wali azaadi, Nehru wali azaadi which is okay but the Jinnah wali azaadi, what is that? This process is not good. The country's image and that of its institutions are tarnished. The country will move ahead only with dedication, determination and devotion.”

Azaadi slogans in agitation

The word azaadi has now been associated with a wider anti-government agitation across India since the contentious CAA was introduced in December. Students in various universities like Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University were heard raising slogans of azaadi during their protests which turned violent over the course of two weeks. On social media, the word has been used to slam the Centre's policies like the proposed National Register of Citizens and a rising feeling of discontent against expansive state power.

