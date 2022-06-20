'No Impact Of Bharat Bandh Over Agnipath': UP ADG Assures Action On 'anti-social' Elements

On Monday, amid Bharat Bandh's announcement over the Agnipath scheme, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that no organization has taken responsibility for the same. Speaking to the media, UP's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that Police deployment is in place, and there has been so far been no impact of the Bharat Bandh in the state. Kumar confirmed that no untoward incident has been reported in the state so far.

"It was fine as long as the students were there in the protests over the Agnipath scheme, but later anti-social and political elements got involved in it. Now, it is not being looked at sensitively. Anybody found to be spreading misinformation over the scheme, and promoting violence are being dealt with strictly, and are being arrested," said UP's Additional Director General of Law and Order to the reporters.

Since the Ministry of Defence unveiled the scheme on June 14, protesters broke out in different parts of UP, with mobs vandalising trains and damaging buses. 7 places across the state, including Ballia, Aligarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi were the most hit. So far, six FIRs have been lodged, and over 240 people have been arrested.

'No roll back,' clears Tri-Services amid protests

Meanwhile, after the meeting between the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the Army, Navy & Air Force in light of the protests on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, a mega Tri-Services briefing was held on Sunday. In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, it was acknowledged that the recent violence over the Agnipath scheme was not anticipated.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to provide a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence," the Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary said, adding, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that."

Lt Gen Puri also cleared that the scheme will not be rolled back owing to the protests. "Why should we? That is the only progressive way to make the country young," he said.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.