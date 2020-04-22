No Increase In Domestic Violence Cases During Lockdown: Delhi Minister Rajendra Gautam

Delhi Women and Child (DWC) Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday, April 22, stated that there has been no increase in domestic violence cases amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the notice issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW) which flagged a spike in domestic violence cases in the national capital, the Department shared the data of calls with the Cabinet Minister. The data shared was contrary to the NCW reports and showed a sharp decline in the number of domestic violence cases and distress calls.

DCW received 212 calls between March 30 - April 6

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had earlier stated that before the lockdown, the DCW received 1,500-1,800 calls per day on 181 helpline number for issues pertaining to domestic violence. However, as per the recent call record data, the DCW received only 212 calls from March 30 till April 6 and 171 calls between April 14 and 20.

DCWD minister Gautam has directed officials to publicise the 181 helpline number in the national capital so that women facing any issues can reach out for help and has also ordered that more Protection Officers should be appointed under the Domestic Violence Act. Along with the 181 helpline number, the DCW has also launched a special WhatsApp Number +91- 9350181181 to register complaints regarding domestic violence, Gautam informed.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had earlier this month said the number of domestic violence cases surged during the lockdown. Of the 587 complaints received by it between March 23 to April 16, 239 were related to domestic violence.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Delhi High Court had recently directed the Central and state government to hold a top-level meeting to deliberate on the measures to protect victims of domestic violence.

On a global front, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called for domestic violence ''ceasefire''. He had urged governments to pay attention to and prevent a "horrifying global surge in domestic violence" amid lockdown measures.

