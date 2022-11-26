'No Institution In Democracy Is Perfect, Solution Is To Work Out...,' Says CJI Chandrachud

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in New Delhi, Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud said that "no institution in a constitutional democracy, including the Collegium, is perfect and the only solution available is to work out within the existing system".

He continued by stating that the judges are the faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution.

Since 2015, November 26 is marked as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

'Becoming a judge is a call of conscience,' says CJI

"Good judging is about being compassionate, good judging is about understanding problems of people, not being judgemental about people whose lives you may not agree with. Good judging is about understanding why a criminal becomes criminal. When we need to have good people within the system, the answer lies somewhere else. That answer lies in mentoring young people by giving them the ability to become judges," he said.

Also, emphasising the need of making judicial offices appealable to young advocates, he said it has to be ensured that they are mentored by judges.

CJI speaks over the issue of the Collegium

On the crucial issue of the collegium, the CJI said, "Finally, criticism about the collegium. I thought I will reserve the best for the last. No institution in a constitutional democracy is perfect. But we work within the existing framework of the Constitution as it is interpreted and given to us. All the judges of the collegium including me, we are faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution. When we talk of imperfections, our solution is to work our way within the existing system."

"The confidence of our citizens in the judicial process is also determined by how efficient we are, in the way we organise our work in our judicial institutions, not just in terms of the important judgements that we deliver and for the citizens, it ultimately matters whether their case is heard by the court," Justice Chandrachud said.