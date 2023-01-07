'No Intention To Insult CM Bommai': Siddaramaiah's U-turn On 'puppy In Front Of PM' Remark

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday took a U-turn on his controversial 'puppy in front of PM' remark that was directed towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He justified his statement by claiming that his words were misinterpreted and his intention was not to insult anyone.

In response, Karnataka CM took a jibe at the Congress leader stating his comment reflected his "faithful" personality.

Siddarammaiah takes U-turn on 'puppy in front of PM' remark

This comes in connection with Siddaramaiah's remark where he said, "Basavaraj Bommai, you are all like puppies in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You all shiver in front of him. There was an interim recommendation to give Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka state as a special allowance in the 15th Pay Commission. But our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman wrote that she could not give such an amount."

Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah in his clarification said on Friday, "It has been misunderstood. My intention was not to insult CM. They call me Tagaru (sheep) and Huli (like a tiger) is it also an insult? Comparing to animals and trees are common in rural areas. In that context, I said that thing."

'Dog is faithful, will do my job faithfully': CM Bommai

Karnataka CM Bommai lashed out at the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah stating that he will do his job faithfully and people of the state will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. "It will show the personality of the Congress leader. The dog is a faithful animal and it's doing its job faithfully. I will save by faithfulness for the sake of people. I have not divided society as Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness and not the misfortune given by them. This kind of job is not done by us."