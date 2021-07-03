'No Internet, No Smartphone': Students Suffer In Nagpur Slum As Classes Turn Virtual

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools have initiated online classes for children. However, students residing in Nagpur's Danteshwari Nagar slum in Maharashtra are finding it difficult to continue their studies due to non availability of smartphones and internet connectivity.



Most of the people living in Nagpur's Danteshwari Nagar slum areas are wage workers. The pandemic-induced restrictions has strained their financial condition further. Also, online classes have affected studies of the children as they cannot afford smartphones or laptops. Talking to ANI, a student living in the slum area, Lakshmi said, "It is difficult for us to study with one phone, internet packs is also costly and sometimes there is network issue as well."

There are many families like Lakshmi who cannot afford basic necessities and are forced to live a difficult life. "Studying from schools is a convenient option for our children, online classes have made things difficult. We are daily wage labourers, can't look after their studies,'' one of the parents told ANI.

PM Modi's Digital India campaign

The Digital India Campaign initiated by PM Narendra Modi government has promised to reach every corner of the country. July 1, Thursday marked the sixth year of Digital India. PM Modi on Thursday also interacted with the beneficiaries of the DIKSHA scheme and raised the slogan of Digital India. He said, “If there is zeal for innovation, there is a passion for its quick adaptation in the country. This is why Digital India is India's resolution, the practice of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Digital India is the 21st century's slogan of India’s strength.”

