No JD(U)-RJD Merger Talks On, Says Upendra Kushwaha As Nitish Hints At Passing On Baton

There are no talks of a merger between the JD(U) and the RJD, said Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday. The Bihar leader's comments follow speculations about a possible merger between two of the state's biggest regional parties, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dropped a hint about passing on the leadership baton to Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son.

"There are no talks of a merger. People must think that how can it take place. JD(U)'s merger would be suicidal. Does someone take a suicidal step on their own? There's no truth to it. There'll be no merger," said Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U).

Nitish passing on leadership baton

Nitish Kumar has been very vocal in recent times about his long-term plans for Tejashwi Yadav. On Monday, the Bihar CM, during the inauguration ceremony of a dental college in Nalanda said, "We are doing a lot. And if there's anything left to do in the future, then Tejashwi will keep working and will get it all done. Those who want to divide us, don't try to create trouble at anyone's bidding. We must stay united and work together. There should be no friction."

Kumar has further said that he is not the Prime Ministerial candidate or Chief Ministerial candidate.

"We will contest the 2025 Assembly election of Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav," Bihar CM has remarked.

He continued saying, "Tejashwi is here, I have done whatever I could to take him forward, I will take him even further ahead."

These statements gave rise to speculations of a potential merger between JD(U) and RJD ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.