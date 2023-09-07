'No Jeans And T-shirts In Office': Faridkot Deputy Commissioner's Diktat To Staff

In a bid to ensure ‘decency’, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Faridkot Vineet Kumar ordered employees of the government department to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans during the office hours and rather opt for formal attire.

The DC said it had been observed that many government officers and employees were attending offices in T-shirts and jeans.

"It is commonly seen that many officers and employees in government offices come to the office wearing T-shirts and jeans. This practice is not good and it does not have a good impact on the general public. Therefore, officers and employees are advised to come to the office wearing formal dress," read a letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Faridkot.