An FIR has been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev over violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 by the locals residing near Kaziranga National Park. The residents alleged that the leaders drove a safari vehicle (jeep) inside the park and Tiger Reserve beyond the scheduled time, as no visitor is allowed to enter the national park after 4:30 pm. This came during the inauguration of Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga on September 24 which was attended by the Sadhuguru and Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Assam CM Sarma responds over Kaziranga evening safari

The FIR has been filed at the Bokakhat Police Station in eastern Assam's Golaghat district by Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu on Sunday after the villagers raised the issue. The FIR registered by the locals states, "Law is equal for all and therefore we request the police to take action against all people involved in this act or either apologise for the same. Hope we get justice"

As the incident sparked sharp criticism on social media, Assam CM Himanta Sarma issued his first response stating that no law has been violated and people can enter the park at any time with the warden's permission.

"There's no law that people can't go at night. People can enter the park even at 2 am if wildlife the Wardens allow. Only whatever permission was given by the wildlife protection has been done, said Assam CM. Talking about the Kaziranga Chintan Shivir, he added, "The opening has been done by the pious hands of Sadhguru. Even Sri Sri Ravishankar was a part of the program. The initiative will also help boost tourism".

CM Sarma also took to Twitter and informed about the inauguration of the park and conveyed the message to Save Rhinos.

"Agenda to defame Kaziranga National Park": Assam & Chief Wildlife Warden

Reacting on the issue, the PCCF & HoFF, Assam & Chief Wildlife Warden MK Yadava claimed that attempts are being made to defame Kaziranga National Park and people are making these statements aren't aware of actual facts.

"There's a hidden agenda behind this to defame Kaziranga National Park & people making these statements aren't aware of actual facts & haven't even tried to know the facts. All the guests were invited by us. So it is wrong to say that Sadhguru and our CM Sarma entered the park and enjoyed the safari late at night. All arrangements were made and there was no way that we could take it back just because it was becoming dark," said MK Yadava.

