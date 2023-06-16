No Laxity In Crime Control Will Be Tolerated: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Officials

Jharkhand Chief Minister Heman Soren on Thursday cautioned officials that no laxity in crime control will be tolerated in the state. In a high-level review meeting, Soren asked the officials to analyse the cases registered in various criminal offences like murder, robbery, extortion, theft, cybercrime, violence against women, cases related to SC/ST harassment, kidnapping, POCSO Act, rape and human trafficking in detail to ascertain the main cause of the crime.

Speaking to media persons, the CM said, "The state’s law and order and crime were discussed in detail in the review meeting today. Reports of every district regarding this were taken and necessary directions were given. The government will not tolerate any wrongdoing in the state." Soren also said new technologies are being used to crack crimes. "We have asked the districts to send requisitions if they need any support. The government will provide them. Our priority is to provide better law and order and security to the citizens of the state," he said.

Jharkhand has registered 20,446 cases related to different crimes in the past one year till April 30 this year, according to an official release.

The CM directed officials to prepare a database of anti-social elements so that if any situation of tension arises, prompt action can be taken against anti-social elements to control it.

Praising the police, Soren said that Jharkhand police made its own identity as the best police in the country in dealing with extremism. "The extremism has almost been wiped out in the state. Now, you have to fulfil the same responsibility in keeping society safe," Soren told police.

Apart from chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, principal secretary of Home Department Vandana Dadel, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all districts were present in the high-level review meeting held here.