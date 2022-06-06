No let-up in heatwave conditions in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with Sri Ganganagar being the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies and strong winds helped bring down the mercury by one to two notches, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

Sangaria recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 45.3 degrees Celsius in Churu, 45.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 45 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Alwar, 44.8 degrees Celsius each in Barmer and Dholpur, 44.7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Anta, and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh.

Jaipur recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in all major cities was recorded between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

The weather department has forecast severe heatwave conditions in Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday. PTI AG DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)