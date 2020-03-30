'Issues Must Be Resolved Amicably', Says Kerala HC Amid Border Rifts With Karnataka 

As the nation continues to battle against Coronavirus, the Kerala High Court, on Monday, heard a petition filed against Karnataka's decision to block its border with Kerala and stated that no lives should be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus.

Kerala High Court said, "The current problem should be resolved amicably. Both the Union government and the Karnataka government should rise to the occasion."

The Centre had earlier informed Kerala High Court that the movement of goods and medical services qualify under essential services which are permitted despite the lockdown, and also directed the government to give priority to the movement of such goods and services.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has asked for a day to clarify its stand in the matter. The matter will be taken up for further hearing via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The Kerala government has also submitted the action of the Karnataka government to close the border and has called it illegal, as all the national highways in the country come under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan has also moved to the Supreme Court seeking directions to open the Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles for the transport of essential items to Kerala.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 29 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

(With inputs from ANI)