'No Lockdown Will Be Imposed In Telangana': CM Chandrashekar Rao Amid Rising COVID Cases

Despite a rise in Coronavirus cases across the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday that the state would not be put under lockdown. Chief Minister KCR informed the state assembly, "There will be no lockdown implemented in the state of Telangana. People need not panic." He added that the previous lockdown had caused the state a lot of problems. There will be no lockdown imposed in the state. He went on to say that the state government is taking all necessary steps to curb coronavirus in the state.

'No lockdown will be imposed': KCR

While addressing the assembly, Rao urged people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms and avoid public gatherings in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases. He added that people must look after their health. Earlier this week, Telangana Government had said, "All government and private schools, colleges except medical colleges in the State to be closed from tomorrow, till further orders, in view rising COVID19 cases."

COVID-19 cases increasing in Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana have continued to rise, with 518 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,05,309. The death toll has now risen to 1,683 with three more deaths, informed the state government. Following the treatment, as many as, 204 patients recovered from the infection on March 25 taking the total recovered cases to 2,99,631. As per the state government, the active cases reached 3,995. The state tested 57,548 samples in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number to 99,03,125. Also, the state's recovery rate reached 98.14%, whereas, the state's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 0.55%.

As of March 26, the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases reached 1,18,46,652. However, active cases in India stood at 4,21,066. Also, India reported 1,60,949 so far. Union Health Ministry informed that more than 5.5 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated for COVID-19 vaccines so far. As many as 23 lakh doses administered in the last 24, it added.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: TelanganaCMO/Twitter/ PIRO4D/PIXABAY)