'No Locus Standi': India Slams Pak Over PM Sharif's 'staged' Remark On PM Modi's J&K Visit

The Ministry of External Affairs on April 28 addressed the media and spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments over PM Modi's visit, the MEA Spokesperson set the record straight and averred that "Pakistan has no longer locus standi on J&K." This comes after Sharif had termed PM Modi's visit to the Union Territory as "staged".

"I do not understand the word "staged" that Shehbaz Sharif used. Everyone knows about the changes in J&K. It means they are trying to present a view that the visit did not take place. Pakistan no longer has locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan commenting on this matter is wrong. It no longer has locus standi on J&K," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Countering Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson instead added that PM Modi received a warm welcome in Jammu and Kashmir while asserting that the erstwhile state has changed. Therefore, he maintained that Pakistan's statement on PM Modi's visit is inappropriate.

MEA on PM Modi's Europe visit, Vande Bharat components

Meanwhile, the MEA also put forth highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Europe visit. Bagchi added that this will be PM Modi's first foreign visit in 2022 and amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that PM Modi will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France. In Germany, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Speaking about the government's efforts to launch new Vande Bharat trains, Bagchi informed that the plans have stalled due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as components of these trains are made in Ukraine. However, he added that the government is looking at its options to address the issues. PTI had reported that India had placed an order for 36,000 wheels at a cost of USD 16 million with a Ukraine-based firm.

"We're looking at our options, but the exact details will be given by the Railway Ministry," added Bagchi

Image: PTI, PIB, AP