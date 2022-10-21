'No Longer Unfashionable To Be A Pro-Indian Journalist': MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Hails NBF

Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday addressed the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave on the theme 'Reaching a Billion Homes'. At the beginning of his speech, the Union Minister of State congratulated the entire federation's initiative to come forward in a bid to change the narrative of news reporting.

"No longer unfashionable to be a pro-India journalist': Jitendra Singh

"In the bygone years, there was a trend of sounding intellectual by being slightly anti-India. And that somehow reminds us that it was synonymous with intellectualism that you are unorthodox and rebellious out of the way. You have to sound Anti-national and if you could grow a beard, it will supplement your persona," he added with a humourous touch.

Jitendra Singh added, "I am glad that NBF has taken over this cause. In 2008, when we had the Amarnath land agitation which was widely publicised, and the then channel run by Arnab was the only one supporting the cause. In those days also, I always said that this is the mindset which has come because of our legacy of carrying the hangover of the feudal past and it seems very fashionable to talk like that though it was never done in the most advanced countries of the world".

Sharing his insights on the ways of media reporting in the past, he said, "In Indian media, it became a fashion to open the closed chapters and not let any chapters close down. So even if Kashmir is being discussed one will have to discuss the North-East that too with a narrative which would appear as India is at a gross fault and committing a sin by taking the position it wants to take".

Hailing the News Broadcasters Federation, Jitendra Singh said, "I am glad this group of enlightened journalists have actually sought to change the narrative and it is no longer unfashionable to be a pro-Indian journalist, pro-Indian thinker or pro-Indian intellectual. This is the biggest contribution of NBF to the cause of the nation and society. Healthy criticism is most welcome as it offers the government an opportunity for course correction but criticism just because it's a part of the Lutyens jargon may not have a long life and the sooner we will realise that it will be better for all of us".

