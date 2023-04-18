No Mafia Can Endanger Anyone: Yogi Says UP Has Laid Its Identity Crisis To Rest

Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said Tuesday the mafia cannot endanger anyone in the state under a government run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Earlier, the state suffered from an identity crisis. However today, criminals and mafias are in a crisis. Now gangsters and mafia cannot threaten businessmen over the phone. Uttar Pradesh today promises a better law and order situation,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said during an MoU signing ceremony in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath made the remark days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full view of the media and amid large police presence.

Yogi Adityanath lays out UP's record

More than 700 riots occured in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that the state had a 'history of rioting'. He said not a single riot has occured in Uttar Pradesh between 2017 and 2023. Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following the murder of Umesh Pal, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had famously said, "Iss House mein keh raha hoon. Iss mafia ko mitti mein mila denge (I speak in this House, will ground this mafia to dust)."

Gangster-politician killed in Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in full public view and in the presence of the police while they were being moved to a hospital for a routine medical check-up. On April 16, Atiq and Ashraf were both laid to rest at the Kasari Masari cemetery in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh police has constituted two SITs to probe the deaths. A three-member judicial commission has also been formed to probe the incident.