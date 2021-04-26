No Mask, Social Distancing: Punjab Congress MLAs Flout COVID Norms In Marriage Party

As India battles the second COVID-19 wave, Punjab has witnessed a rapid spike in cases.Though strict COVID norms have been imposed in the state, a shocking video of a ruling party's MLA dancing at a wedding party emerged on Sunday. In the viral video, flouting all COVID-19 norms, Punjab Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal can be seen dancing at a private party amid the pandemic in Phagwara. None of the people present at the party can be seen wearing masks or maintaining distance.

The visuals reveal how the leaders violated the night curfew and strict curbs imposed on marriages, however, no action has been taken against the MLA. The Jalandhar police, however, has filed an FIR against the bride and the groom. On one hand, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the Centre to increase the oxygen quota of the state, on the other hand, the ministers are themselves violating COVID norms

Punjab CM bans all Political Gatherings In State

To combat the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh has ordered a major crackdown, including the prohibition of political gatherings in the state and the restriction of gatherings at funerals, marriages, and cremations until April 30. Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday, April 6, directed the authorities to take strict compliance on the imposition of night curfew and other COVID-19 guidelines. Singh added that that violators, including political leaders, will be booked under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) and Epidemics Act.

The decision to extend the night curfew across the state came after the Centre declared Punjab to be one of the states of concern due to its significant contribution to the country's active cases and fatalities.

COVID cases in Punjab

On Sunday, Punjab recorded the highest ever single-day spike with 7,014 fresh COVID cases and 76 deaths. As per the state health ministry-- since the pandemic started last year for the first time the daily case count crossed the 7,000-mark. Total cases in the state have reached 3,39,090 and total active cases in Punjab are 48,154.

COVID cases in India

India reported 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2812 deaths and 2,19,272 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

