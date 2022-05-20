No More “political” Transfers In J&K Health Department; Govt Warns Of Disciplinary Action

The Jammu & Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday warned its employees against bringing recommendations from political leaders or any other dignitaries for their transfers and postings.

An order issued by Navin K. Choudhary (IAS), Principal Secretary of J&K Health Department, read, “In the weekly review meeting it has been observed that some Medical officers and paramedical staff get recommendations from different political dignitaries for their transfers and postings."

“This has been viewed very seriously as it amounts to a breach of service conduct rules and causes undue interference in the functioning of the Department and is also in violation of the circular instructions issued by the General Administration Department," it said further.

The Secretary instructed all the Heads of the Departments falling under the Administrative control of the Health and Medical Education department to impress upon concerned officials, not to bring any recommendations from the political dignitaries for their transfers and postings. It also stated that such recommendations would attract disciplinary action.

However in case, there are any compelling circumstances that warrant the transfer of any official, the case shall be brought to the knowledge of the Administrative Department, through the “proper channel”, the order said.

Centre to train 20,000 J&K Govt officers in grievance redressal

The Centre will train 20,000 officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in grievance redressal and the task will be undertaken by its Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He said governance reforms must be taken to the next level and proposed the idea of 'aspirational blocks' on the lines of the 'aspirational districts programme' based on 41 scientifically evolved indices and aimed at bringing districts lagging in certain parameters at par with the best-performing ones.

"Centre will train 20,000 Jammu & Kashmir Govt officials in grievance redressal and the task will be undertaken by the Department of Administrative Reforms, Union Ministry of Personnel," the minister said.