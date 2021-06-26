No 'Mutton Curry' On Menu, Odisha Groom Calls Off Wedding And Marries Another Woman

On Wednesday, a man in Odisha's Sukinda walked out on his bride on the wedding day as her family failed to offer mutton at the feast, and then married another woman in the area before coming home. According to reports, Ramakant Patra, a 27-year-old native of Rebanapalaspal in the neighbouring Keonjhar district, arrived with his 'baraatis' at the wedding venue in Bandhagaon village. The bride's family then greeted him, and they were led to the dining hall after performing the ceremonies.

Odisha Groom Calls Off Wedding

Members of the groom's family, on the other hand, ordered mutton curry before lunch. Due to the lack of preparation for the mutton curry, a fight erupted between the families, and things quickly became tense, said reports. When Patra found that mutton curry would not be served for lunch, he called off the wedding. As per reports, Patra refused to continue with the wedding rituals and departed the venue with his family.

Reportedly, Patra then travelled to his relative's house in Gandhapala village in Sukinda's Kuhika panchayat, where he later married another woman from Phulajhara in Tamka the same night before returning to Keonjhar.

Similar incidents

The incident adds to a long list of strange wedding scenarios that have been going on for a while. The bride was the one to call off the wedding in another event, but the cause was the groom's inability to read without glasses. The wedding in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, was called off at the last minute because the groom couldn't read the newspaper without his spectacles.

In another incident, a bride called off her wedding after the apparently drunk groom broke into a 'Nagin dance' in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. When the groom was forced to leave the dance floor, he began misbehaving with the bride's family, according to reports. The bride had been watching the groom's behaviour from the beginning and had come to the conclusion that the wedding should be called off. The groom allegedly slapped her after that, and cops were called.

Picture Credit: Unsplash