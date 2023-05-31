No Need To Create Fear Among Muslims: Muslim Cleric Gives It Back To Rahul Gandhi

Miffed over Gandhi's scion and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi's comments on Muslims during his interaction at the University of California in the United States, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam All India Imam organization claimed that some people are misusing Muslims for political benefits. In addition to a direct insult to the new Parliament and installation of sceptre 'Sengol', Rahul Gandhi, who kicked off his 10-day US tour on Tuesday, was fearmongered by saying Muslims are endangered in India.

Muslim cleric Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "There is no need to create fear among Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the progress of Muslims in the nation. Some people are using misusing Muslims for political benefits."

Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States by insulting the new Parliament and the sacred Sengol. On Wednesday, while addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, the former Congress president slammed the Indian government over the inauguration of the new Parliament and Sengol installation claiming that it was a drama executed to divert people from the real issues.

"BJP can't really discuss the real issues of the country like unemployment, price rise and crumbling education system. The new Parliament House is nothing but a distraction and the installation of the sacred Sengol was just a drama to divert people. Communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits are feeling attacked as there is a spread of anger and hatred," said Rahul Gandhi at the University of California.

He further stated that minorities are mistreated in India. “When we were in government, we carried out a caste census to understand the demographics of India. We deeply understand that India today is not a fair place in terms of treatment to Dalits and minorities," he added.

Rahul Gandhi kicks off his 10-day US tour

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United States. He will cover three cities– San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. He interacted with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley. He will also address a lecture at California’s Stanford University before meeting with the Indian diaspora in the evening on May 31. In Washington DC from June 1-2, he will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He will also hold meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC. Rahul Gandhi will attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

During his visit to New York from June 3-4, he will hold meetings with thinkers at the Harvard Club at Harvard University, participate in a lunch event and meet a set of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry, and address a public gathering at the Javits Center in New York.

Notably, the Gandhi scion's last foreign visit was to the United Kingdom where he stoked a massive controversy as he raised questions on the Centre stating that Indian democracy is under great threat.