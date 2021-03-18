'No Need To Discuss Sabarimala Now': Kerala CM Downplays Debate Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Despite Kerala's Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran expressing regret over the 2018 Sabarimala protests, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has downplayed the 'discussion' over the issue, just ahead of the polls. Expressing that the issue is being raised to gain an advantage in the upcoming Assembly polls, Vijayan remarked that there is 'no need to discuss Sabarimala' now. The CM also reiterated part of Surendran's statement as he said that the state government would implement the Supreme Court's final judgement after consulting with the devotees.

"Everything is going well. There is no need to discuss Sabarimala now. Now that the assembly election has come, some people have taken a keen interest in the shrine. Their purpose is clear. Just look at it as part of it. The issue was also raised during the local body elections," Vijayan said during his campaign trail on Thursday in Malappuram.

Earlier, marking a sudden change in the Left government's stance over the Sabarimala row, Kerala's Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran described the 2018 protests as something that 'should have never happened'. Adding that the events that perspired following the Supreme Court verdict 'pained' him, Surendran said that the ruling LDF government would implement the final verdict of the court only after consultation with devotees, political parties and the general public.

"The incident that took place in Sabarimala in 2018 was something which had pained all of us. It should never have happened. It has pained everyone...it has pained me also," PTI had quoted Surendran.

Now, the Kerala Chief Minister has said that the Supreme Court had taken a stand and then made some concessions to its judgement. "Now the case is set aside for final judgment and when it comes the government will then take a decision after consulting with all believers if they have specific opinions. That is something that has been made clear," Vijayan added.

Reacting to BJP's charge that there is a 'deal between BJP and CPM in some seats,' Vijayan countered that Congress has become the 'B Team' of the BJP. "We have heard the remark of BJP president that they will form a government if they can get 35 seats. Like in other states where Congress won, BJP is forming the government as Congress MLAs are joining BJP. The intention is clear," the Kerala CM said.

Sabarimala row

In 2018, following the Supreme Court order allowing women between the age of 10-50 to enter the Lord Ayyappa Temple, massive protests had gripped the state of Kerala against the top court's verdict. The state witnessed high-pitched drama during the annual pilgrimage season in 2018 as several women attempted to enter the Sabarimala Temple but were prevented by protesting devotees. Notably, the ruling LDF government drew severe flak as it affirmed that it would implement the SC verdict in 'letter and spirit'.

The verdict was used by several parties in the state to gain political mileage as they picked and chose sides. The BJP had sternly opposed the verdict which opened the doors of the Sabarimala Temple for women and had also carried out a massive Rath Yatra in Kerala to protest against the decision. The Left dispensary failed to garner public support by choosing to implement the verdict as it faced a drubbing in the consequent Lok Sabha polls. The LDF government lost 19 out of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 while Congress rejoiced their victory. The CPI(M), however, regained lost ground by winning the recent civic body polls.

