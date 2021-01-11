'No Need To Panic; Cooked Meat & Eggs Safe For Consumption': Union Minister On Bird Flu

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Giriraj Singh on Monday allayed the fears and rumours surrounding the bird flu that has affected nine states in the country so far. Speaking to ANI, Singh said that avian influenza that has killed thousands of birds in the country is caused due to migratory birds. Asserting that there is no need to panic about the same, the minister reiterated that the flu does not affect cooked meat and eggs.

"The bird flu has caused panic in the country, but there is no need to fear as it has no impact on the consumption of cooked meat and eggs. The government has set up a control room to monitor similar issues and advisory has been issued about the same," said Giriraj Singh.

''The flu has been detected in the country because the migratory birds have brought it here. People of the country first came to know about it in the year 2006. In October last year, we had issued an advisory to all the states, created a website which has all the protocols, there is a control room as well. There is no need to panic. All the states and Centre are alert," the Union Minister added.

Noting that most of the cases have been reported in Kerala, Singh said that the state government is on alert and the samples are being sent to Bhopal for testing. Besides, mass culling has been ordered in affected states and the Centre has decided to compensate the farmers for the loss of poultry.

On the precautions, people need to take while eating meat and eggs during such times, the Minister said that there is no need to fear. "World Organisation for Animal Health has said that there is no need to fear. There is no harm in eating properly cooked meat and eggs," he said.

Status of Avian Influenza in India

As many as nine states across India have confirmed cases of bird flu amid concerns over the spread of the disease. Maharashtra and Delhi are the latest states to confirm bird flu cases. The bird flu outbreak has already been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in several states across the country. Besides, the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture will hold a meeting on Monday, in connection with the examination of the subject 'Status of Veterinary Services and Availability of Animal Vaccine in the Country'.

