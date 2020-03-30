First 15-20% Panic Rise, Then 30% Fall; Overall 10-12% Dip: Amul Chief Sodhi On Milk Sales

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which markets its dairy products under the iconic Amul brand, on Monday while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy said things are falling in place and there won't be any shortage of supplies of Amul products across India.

'Our average sales will be 10-12% lower than normal'

He said, "Gradually, things are falling in place. Logistics are also in place and distribution has improved. Like I said earlier, in Amul, we not only have to look at the distribution of milk in urban India but we have to collect the milk from more than 18,000 villages."

The Amul MD added that the dairy giant did not face any major issues in milk supply because of the lockdown imposed as milk and milk products come under essential commodities. However, he said that some issues were faced logistically but were solved with the intervention of the state governments. He added that Amul is distributing 1.50 lakh litres of milk every day across India.

'No need to panic, everyone will get supplies of our products': Amul MD RS Sodhi

"Let me tell you an interesting phenomenon in the milk sale. In the first 3-4 days, there was a panic sale and our sale increased by 15% or 20% as people started buying more. And after that, around Thursday our sales declined by 30%. The reason is very simple that people had done the panic buying and the second reason for the reduction in sales is the closure of hotels, restaurants, tea shops etc. We also started feeling the impact of migration of labour workers from the big cities to rural India. Our average sales will be 10-12% lower than the average," RS Sodhi said.

'Everyone will get the supplies'

He assured the consumers that there will not be any shortage or price increase in any of the products by Amul. "All products of Amul will be available to all our consumers. No need to panic, everyone will get the supplies," he said.

Speaking about the special measures by taken by Amul in its factories to battle the spread of COVID-19, RS Sodhi said, "Safety is of prime importance and we start it from the collection of the milk. We have educated our members about distancing, washing hands before entering the collection centre etc. Trucks involved in the collection are sanitized before and after. There is a labour problem because of the migrant exodus. We are functioning with less than 50% of the workforce.

