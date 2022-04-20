'No Need To Panic': Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope On 'nominal' Rise In COVID Cases

After the Centre's letter to States regarding the rise in the COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said that there is no need to panic as there are only a few cases in the State. Rajesh Tope further added that there is nothing serious about the nominal rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state,

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said, "Yesterday, I had taken details regarding the COVID cases in the state. There is no need to panic as cases are very less in Maharashtra." Referring to the nominal increase in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, he said, "There is a nominal rise in Mumbai. There is nothing to be serious about that." He further added that the situation in the state of Maharashtra is under control.

When asked about the rise of COVID cases among the children, Tope said, "12 to 15 age group and 15 to 18 age group are getting vaccinated in the state." He further added that they are enough stock of vaccines in the state to innoculate the concerned age group. He also said that proper protocol is being followed. "We are doing tracking and testing," he said.

'Booster dose available in private hospitals'

When asked about the booster covid dose, Tope said, "Based on the level checking test of antibody, if anyone finds booster dose necessary, they can get vaccinated in the private hospital." He further added, "Booster dose is available at the private hospital with sufficient stocks." However, when asked about when will the government hospitals start the booster vaccination programme, Tope said that no mandatory guidelines have been released from the Government of India about the booster dose.

On making masks mandatory, Tope said that the state government already decided to make the provision regarding the wearing masks voluntary. "Wearing of the mask is voluntary in Maharashtra and not mandatory," he said.

Centre's letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Haryana

In view of the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Mizoram, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the new variant Covid XE, the Centre has written to these states to take remedial measures in the form of taking a measured approach in the opening of economic and social activities, adopting a five-step containment strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. The Centre has asked the states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action without losing the gains made thus far in the fight against the pandemic.

The states of Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana have seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase from 217 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 637 new cases in the week ending April 19. In Mizoram, the positivity rate has gone up from 16.11% to 16.68% with a rise of 539 cases in the week ending April 19. In Haryana, the cases have jumped from 521 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 1,299 new cases in the week ending April 19. The positivity rate has also gone up from 1.22% to 2.86%. In the capital, Delhi, the cases have seen a huge jump from 998 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 new cases in the week ending April 19 with a spike in positivity rate increased from 1.42% to 3.49%.

The letter also mentions the precautionary measures that must be adopted by the states, "The states should follow a risk-assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic."

The states have been asked to take specific steps in the direction of monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases; adequate testing and reporting high case positivity; monitoring Influenza-Like illness (ILI) and SARI cases on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals; genomic sequencing for prescribed samples and vaccination of the eligible population.