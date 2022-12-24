'Revive Habit Of Using Masks,' Advices Ex-Health Min Harsh Vardhan On COVID-19 Situation

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in several countries across the globe, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there is no need to panic as the government is taking adequate precautions.

Speaking to Republic, the former Health Minister who played a prominent role during COVID-19's first and second waves in 2020-21, said, "There is no cause for significant worry or panic. We are simply taking extra precautions… With our experience of the last three years of having handled COVID and in the light of the emerging high number of cases in neighbouring countries particularly in China, we are taking extra precautions."

"I would like to congratulate the government of India. The Prime Minister himself was leading during the covid crisis earlier and now anticipating that things could take a turn for the worst. He has proactively initiated a number of steps, meetings, instructions and coordination with state governments... The simple message to the people is that there is no harm in taking a bit of precaution," Dr Vardhan added.

'Revive the habit of using masks': Former Union Health Minister

On COVID's new variant - BF.7, the former Health Minister said, "This variant has appeared in last few months also. Now because this variant has caused havoc in China, so we are talking a little more about it in India. But as far as India is concerned, we have already activated our labs, genome sequencing is going to be done and our vaccines which we have given to almost everybody in this country-- this vaccine is capable and it has the potential to handle all sorts of variants."

"When the Omicron variant came, it could not make any significant impact because the whole society was vaccinated. The only lesson right now would be that those who have not got themselves vaccine or those who have not got precautionary doses, should get it now. Also revive the habit of using masks, more particularly in public places," he added.

On Health Ministry's recent order mandating RT-PCR test reports for all international passengers coming from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea, Dr Vardhan said, "This is more than adequate step on the part of the government."