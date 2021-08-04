No New Cases Against Gorkha Community, Pending Cases To Be Withdrawn: Assam CM

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 4, that the government is not going to file any new cases against the Gorkha community under the Foreigners Tribunal Act. He added that all the cases pending before Foreigners Tribunal against the Gorkha community will be withdrawn. The Gorkhas had been subject to persecution as illegal immigrants, hence this announcement is expected to bring relief to the community.

Assam CM says no new cases again Gorkha community and pending cases to be withdrawn

BJP spokesperson Raju Bista posted on his Twitter earlier thanking the Assam CM for recognising the Gorkhas as a protected class in the Sadiya Tribal Belts. He had also shared his hopes about the Gorkha community being protected in the State of Assam. To this, the Assam CM replied by saying, “You will be further happy to note that Assam cabinet took a decision today not prosecute any Gorkha citizen under the Citizenship Amendment Act 1955 and also to withdraw all pending prosecution relating to Gorkhas from foreigners tribunals“.

I thank Hon'ble Assam Chief Minister Shri @HimantaBiswa Sarma ji and the Govt of Assam for recognising #Gorkhas as protected class in Sadiya Tribal Belts.



I am most hopeful that, Gorkhas will be similarly protected all over Assam.#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/wiW5UkIki8 — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) August 4, 2021

You will be further happy to note that Assam cabinet took a decision today not prosecute any Gorkha citizen under the Citizenship Amendment Act 1955 and also to withdraw all pending prosecution relating to Gorkhas from foreigners tribunals https://t.co/YEYXw0raWe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

Gorkhas fight history for Indian voting rights and protection by government

About 2 weeks ago, state government of Assam had included the Gorkha community in the list of protected communities in the Sadiya Tribal Belts. The Assam government had issued a notification informing that the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia and Gorkha communities are included in the list of protected classes in the Sadiaya Tribal Belt. This had the condition attached that they must be permanent residents of the region.

In July 2021, the Gorkha community had also expressed their satisfaction at the Cabinet's decision to declare the Gorkhas as a 'protected class', which gave the community members land rights and other benefits, in tribal belts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Previously, the government had stated that if any person from the Gorkha community carries any Nepalese proof of identity, they won’t be prosecuted as an illegal immigrant under the Foreigners Act, 1946. There was also a demand put forward to the Assam CM, by the Gorkha community that the term 'Nepali' be substituted with 'the Gorkha' in all existing gazette notifications.

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: PTI)