No new COVID-19 case, fatality in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 26 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday did not report any COVID-19 case for the third consecutive day, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 tally remained at 32,174, the official said.

The death toll remained at 702, with no deaths related to the virus reported in the last 48 hours, the official added.

Nagaland currently has 77 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,326 people have recuperated from the disease, including three recoveries in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.26 per cent.

