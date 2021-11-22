No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands for seven consecutive days

Port Blair, Nov 22 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,646, he said.

The union territory reported four new COVID-19 cases on November 14 and since then has not reported any new case.

The archipelago now has only two active COVID-19 cases and both the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

Four more patients recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,545, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,25,682 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.23 per cent.

A total of 5,34,324 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine to date, of which 2,95,804 have received the first dose and 2,38,520 have received both doses of the vaccine. PTI COR RG RG

