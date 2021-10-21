No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 7,646

Port Blair, Oct 21 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,646.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

One more patient was cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,510.

The Union Territory now has seven active cases, the official said.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating to contain spread of the disease, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 4,70,203 people have been inoculated with 1,77,820 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.83 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.31 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from the archipelago, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, appealed to the local authorities to resume cultural programmes at Marina Park, Corbyn’s Cove and other tourist spots to attract travellers and support local artistes as the COVID situation improved. PTI COR BDC BDC

