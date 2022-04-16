No new COVID-19 case in Pondy

Puducherry, April 16 (PTI) No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Puducherry during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday while the active cases remained three.

The department of health conducted examination of 87 samples today and found no new infection.

The Department of Health examined 22,31,677 samples and found 18,76,577 out of them to be negative, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The overall caseload and recoveries remained 1,65,77 and 1,63,812 respectively. With no fatality reported during last 24 hours the toll stood at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent respectively, the Director said.

The Department of Health has administered 16,61,553 doses which comprised 9,60,593 first doses, 6,83,707 second and 17,253 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

