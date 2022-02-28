No new COVID-19 case in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 27 (PTI) Tripura for the second consecutive day on Monday did not record any new COVID-19 case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 1,00,860, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Deep Debbarma said.

He said more than 500 samples were taken for COVID-19 test on Sunday and Monday out which not a single positive case was found.

The northeastern state currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases, while 99,849 patients have recovered from the disease, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 916 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

“It is true there has been no new COVID-19 case in the state during the past two days but it doesn't mean Covid has disappeared. We will have to remain alert...," he said.

Debbarma said the state had witnessed a sudden rise in COVID-19 case in January but it has started coming down in February. PTI PS RG RG

