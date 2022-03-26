No new COVID-19 cases, fatalities in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 26 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry did not report any fresh coronavirus cases for a second straight day as the overall caseload remained at 1,65,774, a senior Health department official said on Saturday.

As many as 221 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Saturday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The number of active cases stood at four and all the patients are in home quarantine, he added.

There were no fresh fatalities in the union territory and the death toll remained at 1,962.

The overall recoveries went up to 1,63,808 as five patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Sriramulu said.

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

The department has so far examined 22,27,526 samples and found 18,72,182 out of them to be negative.

The Director of Health said the department has so far administered 16,28,889 doses which comprised 9,44,164 first doses, 6,70,959 second and 13,766 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS

