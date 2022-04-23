No new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry, Apr 23 (PTI) Puducherry continued its COVID-19 free streak with no fresh cases and zero fatalities being reported on Saturday also.

Although the union territory continued to remain COVID-19 free now, it was however necessary that there should be strict adherence to safety protocols by the public, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here.

No new cases were recorded in any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The department tested 132 samples in the last 24 hours and there was no fresh viral infection, he said and added that there was also no active case reported.

Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 22,32,878 samples and has found 18,77,752 out of them to be negative.

The overall case load remained 1,65,777 and the recoveries also stood at 1,63,815. The toll was 1,962 as there were no virus-related fatalities.

Sriramulu noted that the test positivity rate was zero, while the deaths and recoveries remained 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent, respectively.

The health department has so far administered 16,71,966 doses which comprised 9,62,461 first doses, 6,90,779 second and 18,726 booster doses, the director said.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor in a release said there should be no lowering of the guard and people should use masks in public places.

'The territorial administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure that there was no intrusion of fourth wave of the viral infection anywhere in the union territory,' the Lt Governor said adding that parents should ensure that their children were vaccinated without fail.

The government was also mulling holding special camps to vaccinate people against the COVID-19, she said.

At present it was difficult for the health authorities to bring people under vaccination scheme and hence intensive campaigns would be held to generate awareness among the people about the viral infection reported in several parts of the country, she added. PTI COR KH ROH ROH

