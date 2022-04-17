No New Covid Case Reported In Ladakh, Active Cases Stand At Eight

The Covid infection tally in Ladakh remain unchanged at 28,239 with no new case reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

As many as 2,773 tests were conducted in Leh and Kargil on Saturday and all the results returned negative, they added. The Union Territory currently has eight active cases — six in Leh and two in Kargil -- officials said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 228 COVID-19 deaths — 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 28,003 patients have recovered from the disease so far, officials added.

